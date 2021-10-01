Neue außergewöhnliche Lichtquellen von Streamlight® Inc

POCKET MATE®

A weather-resistant, USB rechargeable light offering 325 lumens and a 76-metre beam distance, the ultra-compact Pocket Mate® is a light to have with you for all situations. Small enough to carry in a pocket, the Pocket Mate features an anodized spring clip that attaches to zips or key chains, and clips onto hats, visors and clothing for hands-free use. The new light is constructed from an impact-resistant polycarbonate and a machined aluminium frame. On low (45 lumens/28 metre beam) it has a run time of 1 hour, while on high it will sustain 20 minutes of use, and can run for several hours of intermittent use.

MSRP: €29

