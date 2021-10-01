Neue außergewöhnliche Lichtquellen von Streamlight® Inc

-Anzeige-
For over 45 years, Streamlight® Inc has been widely acclaimed for their innovation. They have continually delivered effective, efficient, high performance lighting tools featuring the latest technology, unmatched performance, durability and incredible value.
The following comprise some of the latest releases which are perfectly suited to the adventurous sports person.
WEDGE®
Slim, compact design for everyday pocket carry, the Wedge is a fantastic option for law enforcement professions, delivering up to 1,000 Lumens with a beam distance of 110 metres. It’s USB-C rechargeable and features an intuitive rotatable thumb switch to activate two modes: 300 lumen Constant-On mode; and 1,000 lumen momentary THRO™ (Temporarily Heightened Regulated Output) mode for maximum brightness. Balancing durability with performance, the Wedge™ is made from rugged anodised aluminium, features a tempered glass lens and is grooved for a sure grip. It’s IPX7-rated design makes it waterproof to 1-metre for 30 minutes.
MSRP: €124
SIEGE® X USB
The SIEGE®X USB is a multifunction, ultra-compact USB rechargeable lantern and flashlight that works in all settings. It features multiple lighting modes, including smooth lantern lighting, a red LED setting to preserve night vision and a front spot light to use the lantern as a handheld flashlight. The 2-in-1 lantern/flashlight combo provides 360° of light to illuminate a large area or a focused beam to light your path and it has multiple modes including SOS for emergency signalling. The SIEGE®X USB has a tough, polycarbonate thermoplastic construction with elastomer over mould and has an unbreakable polycarbonate lens. Other features include an ergonomic handle that locks in an upright or stowed position and an integrated hang hook that hangs with a spring-loaded D-Ring. It is IPX7 rated for waterproof operation.
MSRP: €67
POCKET MATE®
A weather-resistant, USB rechargeable light offering 325 lumens and a 76-metre beam distance, the ultra-compact Pocket Mate® is a light to have with you for all situations. Small enough to carry in a pocket, the Pocket Mate features an anodized spring clip that attaches to zips or key chains, and clips onto hats, visors and clothing for hands-free use. The new light is constructed from an impact-resistant polycarbonate and a machined aluminium frame. On low (45 lumens/28 metre beam) it has a run time of 1 hour, while on high it will sustain 20 minutes of use, and can run for several hours of intermittent use.
MSRP: €29
